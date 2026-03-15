InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.1667.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

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InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.1%

IVT opened at $31.22 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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