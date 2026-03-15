Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Vance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.5% during the third quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of INTU opened at $439.96 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.26.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intuit from $658.00 to $633.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus cut their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.26.

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Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More.

Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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