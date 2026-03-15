International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.86.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $147.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.95 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $5,848,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 166.6% during the second quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

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International Money Express, Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI) is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

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