International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.8% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $136,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 51,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 147.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,813,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,595,000 after acquiring an additional 221,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE:IBM opened at $246.37 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.
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Insider Buying and Selling
In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM published a practical “quantum‑centric supercomputing” reference architecture that maps how quantum processors can be integrated with CPUs and GPUs — a clear strategic push to own early enterprise quantum and attract research/cloud customers. IBM Releases a New Blueprint for Quantum-Centric Supercomputing
- Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with Taiwan’s E.SUN Bank to deliver an enterprise AI governance framework — a commercial proof point that could help drive services and consulting revenue in regulated industries. IBM Teams Up With E.SUN Bank on AI Governance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to call IBM a top large-cap tech name alongside peers, which supports medium-term investor interest despite recent weakness. Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights IBM’s “dual‑pronged” strategy (AI/hybrid cloud + quantum) to redefine enterprise computing — reinforces the company’s long-term narrative even as adoption timelines remain gradual. IBM’s Dual-Pronged Strategy to Redefine Computing Power
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s CFO gave interviews outlining priorities around AI, hybrid cloud and quantum — useful for strategic context but not new guidance. The Motley Fool Interviews IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundups and tech press reiterate IBM’s quantum roadmap and positioning; positive for brand/technology leadership but benefits are multi‑year. IBM Introduces Blueprint to Combine Quantum Computers with Traditional Supercomputers
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/near‑term threat: Anthropic’s Claude Code announcement (automation for COBOL modernization) has sparked concerns that third‑party AI tools could displace some IBM mainframe/modernization services, and analysts/media point to that as a contributor to the year‑to‑date decline. IBM Has Fallen 16% as Anthropic Puts Them In The Bullseye
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: IBM shares slipped around the quantum blueprint release and have been under pressure from technicals (current price below 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages) and lower trading volume, prompting short‑term selling. What’s going on with IBM stock on Thursday?
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
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