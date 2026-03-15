International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.8% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $136,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 51,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 147.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,813,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,595,000 after acquiring an additional 221,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:IBM opened at $246.37 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

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International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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