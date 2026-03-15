Insider Selling: Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$195,955.20 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.60, for a total transaction of C$195,955.20.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.5%

TSE:TIH opened at C$197.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$107.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$215.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$181.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$180.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$198.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on TIH

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.