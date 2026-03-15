Insider Selling: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $340,933.92 in Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lin sold 3,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $340,933.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.64. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Mark Lin sold 2,734 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $233,128.18.

On Friday, March 6th, Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $551,242.50.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Lin sold 1,333 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $101,574.60.

Semtech Trading Up 1.7%

SMTC stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $96.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

View Our Latest Report on SMTC

Key Semtech News

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and raised its view on Semtech, supporting bullish analyst momentum and helping sentiment for the stock. Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform

Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and raised its view on Semtech, supporting bullish analyst momentum and helping sentiment for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Semtech is showcasing high-speed data-center and AI interconnect demos (224G/448G and a live 1.6T demo) at OFC 2026 — a tangible product/roadmap catalyst tied to the AI/data-center end market. Semtech OFC 2026 Demos

Semtech is showcasing high-speed data-center and AI interconnect demos (224G/448G and a live 1.6T demo) at OFC 2026 — a tangible product/roadmap catalyst tied to the AI/data-center end market. Neutral Sentiment: A Q4 2026 earnings preview highlights upcoming results as a near-term catalyst — earnings/guide could swing sentiment either way depending on execution vs. elevated expectations. Earnings Preview

A Q4 2026 earnings preview highlights upcoming results as a near-term catalyst — earnings/guide could swing sentiment either way depending on execution vs. elevated expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary asks whether it’s “too late” to buy after a ~155% one-year run — raises valuation/positioning questions that can temper further upside. Valuation Article

Market commentary asks whether it’s “too late” to buy after a ~155% one-year run — raises valuation/positioning questions that can temper further upside. Negative Sentiment: CFO Mark Lin has been selling multiple blocks in March (e.g., 2,734 shares on Mar 10 at ~$85.27 and 3,908 shares on Mar 11 at ~$87.24), trimming his position noticeably — insider sales can be perceived as a negative signal to investors. CFO Insider Sales

CFO Mark Lin has been selling multiple blocks in March (e.g., 2,734 shares on Mar 10 at ~$85.27 and 3,908 shares on Mar 11 at ~$87.24), trimming his position noticeably — insider sales can be perceived as a negative signal to investors. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder notice/litigation solicitation alleges potential insider fiduciary breaches — even if preliminary, legal risk can pressure the stock and raise uncertainty. Shareholder Notice

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Semtech by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Semtech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $9,160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $4,624,000.

About Semtech

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Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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