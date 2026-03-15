Insider Selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $1,405,939.20 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) CEO Morris Young sold 30,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,405,939.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,313,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,483,424.80. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 1.75. AXT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

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AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Key AXT News

Positive Sentiment: Shares jumped roughly 14.9% on heavy volume, signaling short‑term buying momentum and renewed investor interest that can attract momentum traders. Read More.

Shares jumped roughly 14.9% on heavy volume, signaling short‑term buying momentum and renewed investor interest that can attract momentum traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility—useful for traders but risky for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Unusually high options volume was reported, indicating speculative positioning that can amplify intraday moves and volatility—useful for traders but risky for longer‑term investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights AXT’s indium‑phosphide capabilities and potential to benefit from AI/optics demand — a strategic narrative that could support higher valuation if revenue follows, but it’s not yet a confirmed revenue catalyst. Read More.

Coverage highlights AXT’s indium‑phosphide capabilities and potential to benefit from AI/optics demand — a strategic narrative that could support higher valuation if revenue follows, but it’s not yet a confirmed revenue catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). Treat published “0” short interest with caution until exchanges/clearing update official data—don’t infer a true absence of shorts from that number.

Reported short‑interest figures show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). Treat published “0” short interest with caution until exchanges/clearing update official data—don’t infer a true absence of shorts from that number. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior management and directors: CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,832 shares (~$45.60 avg) and directors including David C. Chang and Jesse Chen sold large blocks on March 10–11 (multiple filings). The concentrated, multi‑executive sell‑off (seven+ filings) is material and can pressure sentiment despite the rally. Coverage and SEC filings: Read More. SEC filing examples: Read More., Read More..

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AXTI

Institutional Trading of AXT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $2,939,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of AXT by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 577.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

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