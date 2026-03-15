Insider Selling: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) CEO Sells $2,012,654.23 in Stock

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $2,012,654.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,995,808.68. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.

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Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.Albemarle’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Albemarle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share (ex-dividend March 13), supporting income-focused demand and signaling confidence in cash flow. Albemarle Declares Quarterly Dividend

Company confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share (ex-dividend March 13), supporting income-focused demand and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Board refresh and strategic moves: Albemarle added two finance executives to the board, launched up to $500M of debt tender offers, redeemed 2027 notes and announced a planned sale of a controlling interest in its Ketjen business — actions that can improve capital structure and focus the portfolio. Board refresh, Ketjen sale and debt moves

Board refresh and strategic moves: Albemarle added two finance executives to the board, launched up to $500M of debt tender offers, redeemed 2027 notes and announced a planned sale of a controlling interest in its Ketjen business — actions that can improve capital structure and focus the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side analysts remain constructive or raised targets (UBS, Jefferies, Argus), leaving an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus and supporting upside potential if lithium demand recovers. MarketBeat analyst summary

Several sell-side analysts remain constructive or raised targets (UBS, Jefferies, Argus), leaving an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus and supporting upside potential if lithium demand recovers. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks pieces note mixed short-term moves (e.g., ALB was up ~3.1% since the last earnings report in one write-up) and provide context rather than new fundamental news — useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Why Is Albemarle Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings?

Zacks pieces note mixed short-term moves (e.g., ALB was up ~3.1% since the last earnings report in one write-up) and provide context rather than new fundamental news — useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO J. Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares (~$2.0M) on March 10, reducing his stake ~8% — insider selling often spooks investors and can add near-term downward pressure. Insider sale filing

CEO J. Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares (~$2.0M) on March 10, reducing his stake ~8% — insider selling often spooks investors and can add near-term downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 11) showed an EPS miss (‑$0.53 vs. est. ‑$0.40) despite revenue beating; negative net margin and continued quarterly losses keep near-term profitability under scrutiny. Earnings and financials summary

Recent quarterly results (Feb. 11) showed an EPS miss (‑$0.53 vs. est. ‑$0.40) despite revenue beating; negative net margin and continued quarterly losses keep near-term profitability under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and MarketBeat noted the stock has declined more than the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting the combined effect of the earnings miss, insider selling and broader commodity/EV cycle sentiment. ALB sees dip vs. market

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

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