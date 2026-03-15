Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $91,500.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Paola Arbour purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,396.50. The trade was a 17.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $108.92.

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Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,381.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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