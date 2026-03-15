Insider Buying: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $19,762.50 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 1,550 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,742.25. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Fitzgerald Biagas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 1,925 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $24,640.00.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $750,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,301,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 185,083 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,210,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 228,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,091,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 336,149 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Primis Financial

Primis Financial Company Profile

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Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

Further Reading

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