Insider Buying: Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Insider Acquires $2,457,473.30 in Stock

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Dirkson Charles purchased 36,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,457,473.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,087,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loar Trading Up 2.6%

LOAR stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

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Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOAR. Wall Street Zen cut Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOAR

Loar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (≈$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More.

Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (≈$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More.

Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative‑valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative‑valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More.

Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views could limit near‑term upside: several banks have trimmed targets or cautioned even as others reaffirm buy ratings; and the shares trade at a high P/E and below some moving averages, which can act as resistance until growth sustainability is clearer. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Loar Company Profile

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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