Insider Buying: Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Insider Acquires $229,194.00 in Stock

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Dirkson Charles bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.41 per share, with a total value of $229,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,046,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,768,161.05. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Loar Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.34. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24.

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Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Key Headlines Impacting Loar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Loar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loar by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (≈$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More.

Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (≈$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More.

Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative‑valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative‑valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More.

Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views could limit near‑term upside: several banks have trimmed targets or cautioned even as others reaffirm buy ratings; and the shares trade at a high P/E and below some moving averages, which can act as resistance until growth sustainability is clearer. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LOAR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Loar to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOAR

Loar Company Profile

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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