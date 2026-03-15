Insider Buying: Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV) CFO Purchases $24,988.25 in Stock

Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) CFO Louise Bonvechio purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $24,988.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,009 shares in the company, valued at $393,294.75. The trade was a 6.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CMTV opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Community Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.31.

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Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp Company Profile

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Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CMTV) is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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