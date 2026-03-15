Insider Buying: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Buys $56,900.00 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) Director Rohit Lal bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 30,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,587.64. The trade was a 49.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $469.62 million, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

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Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

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Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba’s Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

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