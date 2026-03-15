Insider Buying: Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) Director Acquires $102,200.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Tabacco, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 167,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,437.99. This trade represents a 13.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.02. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

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Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bed Bath & Beyond

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

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Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE:BBBY) was a leading home goods retailer offering a broad assortment of domestics merchandise, including bed linens, bath accessories, kitchenware, home décor and small appliances. Through its flagship Bed Bath & Beyond stores and affiliated banners, the company provided both in-store and online shopping experiences, catering to a wide range of household needs from everyday essentials to specialized nursery and wellness products.

The company was founded in 1971 by Leonard Feinstein and Warren Eisenberg and was headquartered in Union, New Jersey.

Further Reading

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