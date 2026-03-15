Insider Buying: Alight (NYSE:ALIT) CEO Acquires $99,680.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Verma bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,134,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,045.87. This trade represents a 10.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohit Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 24th, Rohit Verma acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00.

Alight Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ALIT opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.30 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Alight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alight

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alight by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

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Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

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