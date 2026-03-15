Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.33 and traded as high as $12.81. Inseego shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 173,089 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

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Inseego Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.89 million. Inseego had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Inseego by 129.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inseego by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 3,087.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego’s product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

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