Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INR. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Infinity Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Infinity Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Infinity Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of INR opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Infinity Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter. Infinity Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infinity Natural Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Infinity Natural Resources Company Profile

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We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

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