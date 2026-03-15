Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,745 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 68,566 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 161,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Imperial Tobacco Group Trading Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $42.47 on Friday. Imperial Tobacco Group has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

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Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Tobacco Group, historically established in the United Kingdom in 1901 and now operating under the Imperial Brands name, is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company’s core business is the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco products and alternative nicotine offerings to adult consumers. It supplies products through a combination of owned channels and third-party distributors and focuses on managing an international portfolio of consumer tobacco and nicotine brands.

Product categories include manufactured cigarettes, cigars and fine-cut tobacco for roll-your-own use, together with a growing range of next-generation nicotine products such as vaping devices, heated tobacco and non-combustible nicotine formats that reflect a strategic shift toward reduced-risk alternatives.

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