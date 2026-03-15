Immatics N.V. $IMTX Shares Purchased by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,094,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Immatics makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 9.95% of Immatics worth $103,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immatics by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Price Performance

IMTX opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Immatics N.V. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.81% and a negative net margin of 411.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Immatics

About Immatics

(Free Report)

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient’s immune system. Immatics’ approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics’ technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.