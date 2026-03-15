iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in February

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,453,589 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 12th total of 1,117,358 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000.

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iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,135. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $1.168 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

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