Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 140,830 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the February 12th total of 261,309 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.53. 473,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,540. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

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Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 83.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Identiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

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Identiv Company Profile

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Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company’s product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

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