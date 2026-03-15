Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.51 and traded as low as GBX 101.80. Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 103, with a volume of 2,130,771 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.

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Ibstock Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 EPS for the current year.

Ibstock Company Profile

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Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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