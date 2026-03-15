Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Stock Holdings Decreased by Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC

Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels makes up about 6.0% of Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,121 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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