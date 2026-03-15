Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Critical Comparison

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $8.13 billion 3.80 $2.21 billion $1.39 10.94 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Chester Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 17.71% 11.98% 1.11% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huntington Bancshares and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 4 14 1 2.75 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.68, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Chester Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. It also provides 24-hour grace, asterisk-free checking, money scout, $50 safety zone, standby cash, early pay, instant access, savings goal getter, and Huntington heads up; digitally powered consumer and business financial solutions to consumer lending, regional banking, branch banking, and wealth management customers; direct and indirect consumer loans, as well as dealer finance loans and deposits; and private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust, institutional custody, and full-service retail brokerage investment services. The company offers equipment financing, asset-based lending, distribution finance, structured lending, and municipal financing solutions, as well as Huntington ChoicePay. In addition, it offers lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets; government and non-profits, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchises, financial sponsors, and global services; and corporate risk management, institutional sales and trading, debt and equity issuance, and additional advisory services. The company offers its products through a network of channels, including branches and ATMs, online and mobile banking, and through customer call centers to customers in middle market banking, corporate, specialty, and government banking, asset finance, commercial real estate banking, and capital markets. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Chester Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

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