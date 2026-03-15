Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,946 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the February 12th total of 26,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,342. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

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Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Established in 1866 as The Huntington National Bank, the organization has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading financial institutions in the U.S. Midwest. It operates as the parent company of Huntington National Bank, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to individual and institutional clients.

The company’s core business activities span consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management.

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