Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Desjardins set a C$40.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.90.

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Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.17. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$38.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$747.72 million for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

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Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

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