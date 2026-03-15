Hongkong Land (LON:HKLD) Stock Price Up 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.40 and last traded at GBX 8.40. Approximately 9,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.41.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties.

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