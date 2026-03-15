Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) & The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Coretec Group and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Coretec Group and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$2.31 million N/A N/A Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR $213.33 billion 0.42 $4.75 billion N/A N/A

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A N/A N/A Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 2.46% 11.43% 4.68%

Volatility & Risk

The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coretec Group

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The Coretec Group Inc. engages in the development of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane for electric vehicles, cleantech, and tech applications. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

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