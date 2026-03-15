HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

HTB stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $736.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 22.01%.The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Francis Sprink II sold 2,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,925. The trade was a 12.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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