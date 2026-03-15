Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,816 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises 4.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Henry Schein worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,476,000. M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after buying an additional 936,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Henry Schein by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 668,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $228,543.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 104,556 shares of company stock worth $8,476,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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