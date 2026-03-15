Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,603 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 12th total of 23,130 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,335 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

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About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

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Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global leader in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company has built a reputation for innovation and quality across its core business units. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies segment serves industrial and consumer markets with solutions ranging from structural adhesives and sealants to DIY products for home improvement.

In its Beauty Care division, Henkel offers hair care, hair styling, hair coloring, and oral care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

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