HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,981 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 12th total of 29,772 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

HeartSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSCS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.53. HeartSciences has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

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HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeartSciences will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSCS. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HeartSciences from $9.00 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeartSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HeartSciences

Institutional Trading of HeartSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSCS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeartSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeartSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HeartSciences by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About HeartSciences

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HeartSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced, non‐invasive cardiac diagnostic technologies. The company’s flagship product, MyoVista, is a high‐fidelity electrocardiograph (ECG) designed to detect subtle changes in cardiac function that may indicate myocardial ischemia or left ventricular dysfunction. By leveraging high‐frequency wavelet analysis within the QRS complex, MyoVista provides clinicians with enhanced visualization and analytical capabilities that extend beyond those of standard ECG systems.

HeartSciences supports the MyoVista system with an integrated software suite that automates data analysis and report generation, facilitating seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.

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