Head-To-Head Analysis: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Mogo has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Coro Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $69.27 million 0.36 -$9.98 million $0.23 4.57 Coro Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mogo and Coro Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Coro Global.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo 11.41% 7.78% 3.34% Coro Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Coro Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo beats Coro Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coro Global

(Get Free Report)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

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