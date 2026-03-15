Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 453,726 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the February 12th total of 670,309 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Key Headlines Impacting Harvard Bioscience

Here are the key news stories impacting Harvard Bioscience this week:

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Positive Sentiment: High margins and margin-first guidance — Q4 gross margin was ~59.7% and management emphasized a high‑margin focus and structural improvements for 2026, which supports higher long‑term profitability if execution continues. GlobeNewswire: Q4 results

High margins and margin-first guidance — Q4 gross margin was ~59.7% and management emphasized a high‑margin focus and structural improvements for 2026, which supports higher long‑term profitability if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and modest growth outlook — Q4 revenue ($23.7M) slightly exceeded consensus and the company issued 2026 revenue guidance calling for ~2%–4% growth driven by new products for translational science, indicating gradual recovery potential. Seeking Alpha: 2026 guidance

Revenue beat and modest growth outlook — Q4 revenue ($23.7M) slightly exceeded consensus and the company issued 2026 revenue guidance calling for ~2%–4% growth driven by new products for translational science, indicating gradual recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: C-suite stability — Interim CFO Mark Frost was appointed permanent CFO, reducing near‑term leadership uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: CFO appointment

C-suite stability — Interim CFO Mark Frost was appointed permanent CFO, reducing near‑term leadership uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Reverse split scheduled — A 1-for-10 reverse split will take effect March 16th; this addresses low per‑share price and listing considerations but does not change the company’s fundamentals. American Banking News: Reverse split

Reverse split scheduled — A 1-for-10 reverse split will take effect March 16th; this addresses low per‑share price and listing considerations but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and weak profitability metrics — Q4 EPS was ($0.01) vs. a $0.04 estimate; the company reported a negative net margin (~-61.6%) and negative ROE, which helps explain selling pressure despite the revenue beat. MarketBeat: Earnings details

EPS miss and weak profitability metrics — Q4 EPS was ($0.01) vs. a $0.04 estimate; the company reported a negative net margin (~-61.6%) and negative ROE, which helps explain selling pressure despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cut — Benchmark lowered its PT from $2.00 to $0.60 (but kept a “speculative buy” stance), reducing visible upside from earlier projections and likely weighing on sentiment. StreetInsider: PT lowered

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HBIO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $2.00 to $0.60 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.60.

View Our Latest Report on HBIO

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.47. 486,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience are going to reverse split on Monday, March 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.