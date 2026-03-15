Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP) Short Interest Update

Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,286 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the February 12th total of 10,611 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,344 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Grizzle Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DARP traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $48.88. 166,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,348. Grizzle Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grizzle Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grizzle Growth ETF stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 18.33% of Grizzle Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Grizzle Growth ETF

The Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global stocks involved in four key growth themes: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. DARP was launched on Dec 17, 2021 and is issued by Grizzle.

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