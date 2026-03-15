Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,400,919 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 12th total of 1,098,776 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466,973.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466,973.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $4.09 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

(Get Free Report)

Great Portland Estates plc is a London-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specialising in the acquisition, development and management of commercial property in central London. The company focuses on office space, retail premises and mixed-use residential schemes, targeting prime locations across the West End, the City and Midtown. Its core activities include asset repositioning through refurbishment and redevelopment, proactive leasing and tenant relationship management, and selective disposals to optimise portfolio value.

The firm’s investment strategy centres on identifying underutilised or outdated properties and unlocking value through strategic redevelopment.

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