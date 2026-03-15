Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 202,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 177,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 17.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Great Atlantic Resources

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

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