Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC is Elequin Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 165.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,270 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF comprises about 1.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.53% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF worth $18,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emory University boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emory University now owns 1,023,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after buying an additional 487,636 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 674,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Kaleidoscope Capital LP increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kaleidoscope Capital LP now owns 543,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 317,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

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Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

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