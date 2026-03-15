GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF (NASDAQ:IONL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF (NASDAQ:IONL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.63. 289,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 480,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF

The Graniteshares ETF Trust – 2X Long IONQ Daily ETF (IONL) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

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