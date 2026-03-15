GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 276,076 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 12th total of 217,919 shares. Currently, 26.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 379,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 26.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CRWL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 118,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF (CRWL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (ticker: CRWD) stock. CRWL was launched on Nov 11, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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