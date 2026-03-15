Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,864 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the February 12th total of 7,881 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRRRW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

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About Gorilla Technology Group

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Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRRW) develops and markets AI-driven software solutions that integrate video analytics, software-defined networking and cloud-based management. Its core offerings include intelligent video surveillance platforms that leverage computer vision and machine learning to enhance security monitoring, prevent incidents and optimize operational workflows. The company’s software-defined networking products deliver virtualized network functions, enabling enterprises and service providers to simplify network deployment, improve bandwidth utilization and support dynamic scaling.

Serving a broad range of industries—such as smart cities, transportation, retail, finance and telecommunications—Gorilla Technology Group operates across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.

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