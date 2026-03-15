Global X MSCI Argentina ETF $ARGT Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,074.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 210,741 shares in the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,810.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares in the last quarter.

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Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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