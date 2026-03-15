Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,128 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 12th total of 1,935 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRMA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $114.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.9656 dividend. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10,467.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 114,099 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.