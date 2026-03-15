Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,128 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 12th total of 1,935 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
Shares of KRMA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $114.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.9656 dividend. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
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