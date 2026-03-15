Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.6154.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

About Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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