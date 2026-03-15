Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Stock Holdings Lessened by Ararat Capital Management LP

Ararat Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137,548 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 6.7% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 867.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.08.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.05. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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