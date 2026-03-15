Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Buys $502,115.40 in Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) Director James Metcalf acquired 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $502,115.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,425. This trade represents a 407.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.
In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.
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