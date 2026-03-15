Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.63. Geron shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 13,660,745 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

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Geron Stock Down 1.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 157.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,599,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,413 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Geron by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 3,253,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 584,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

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