Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,951 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 12th total of 9,772 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,197 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GEGYF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

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About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company’s upstream portfolio encompasses operated and non-operated interests in producing fields and exploration licences. Its technical expertise is centered on maximizing recovery from established reservoirs and advancing near-term development projects.

Genel Energy’s principal producing assets include interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, which have delivered sustained output of crude oil since the early 2010s.

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