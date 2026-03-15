GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,094 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 5.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,234,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Glj Research upped their price target on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.29.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $804.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $759.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.84. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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